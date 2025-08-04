Manassas Manassas City Council Approves Schools’ Purchase of 8700 Centreville By Caitlyn Meisner Published August 4, 2025 at 9:00AM | Updated August 9, 2025 at 6:49PM Manassas Public Schools HQ at 8700 Centreville Road. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Caitlyn Meisner I'm the Manassas Local News Editor. Please send me story ideas and news tips. View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas City Council #Manassas City Public Schools #Manassas School Board