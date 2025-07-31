Politics Data Centers, Development, and Distrust: Gainesville District Politics Erupt Ahead of Special Election By Uriah Kiser Published July 31, 2025 at 7:30AM | Updated July 31, 2025 at 10:08AM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Election 2025 #Gainesville #Gainesville Special Election #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William Board of County Supervisors