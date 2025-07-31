News Budget Director Wants to Restructure the Fire Levy Fund in Prince William By Caitlyn Meisner Published July 31, 2025 at 9:00AM | Updated July 31, 2025 at 10:04AM Prince William County's Fire & Rescue System Engine 23. [Courtesy of PWCFRS] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Caitlyn Meisner I'm the Manassas Local News Editor. Please send me story ideas and news tips. View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department