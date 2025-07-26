Power Outage Affects Nearly 700 in Aquia Harbor, Restoration Expected Tonight

AQUIA HARBOUR, Va. – Nearly 700 residents in Aquia Harbor are without electricity this evening as Dominion Energy reports a power outage affecting 697 customers.

According to Dominion’s outage tracker, the disruption is due to a “circuit out.” The utility company estimates that power will be restored between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. tonight.

The outage was first reported late Saturday afternoon, and crews are currently working to restore service.

If you live in the area, please comment and let us know what you’re seeing where you are. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.