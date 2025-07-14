Manassas

Osbourn High’s Campus Connector Project: ‘On Time and On Budget’

By Caitlyn Meisner
Site work has begun on the Osbourn High School connector in Manassas. [Courtesy of Manassas City Public Schools]

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