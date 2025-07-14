Manassas Osbourn High’s Campus Connector Project: ‘On Time and On Budget’ By Caitlyn Meisner Published July 14, 2025 at 9:00AM Site work has begun on the Osbourn High School connector in Manassas. [Courtesy of Manassas City Public Schools] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Caitlyn Meisner I'm the Manassas Local News Editor. Please send me story ideas and news tips. View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas City Public Schools #Manassas School Board