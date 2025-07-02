Win Tickets to See Next to Normal at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Potomac Local News is giving away free tickets to one of the most powerful shows of the summer—Next to Normal at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts—and entering is as simple as filling out a form.

This summer, Riverside presents a bold and emotional musical that explores the story of a suburban family facing the challenges of bipolar disorder, grief, and mental health recovery. Set to a gripping contemporary rock score, Next to Normal is a Broadway favorite and winner of three Tony Awards and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

🎟️ Enter to Win

You don’t need to write a nomination or tell a story—just enter your name and email for a chance to win. Paid members of Potomac Local News will receive an extra entry as a thank-you for supporting independent local journalism.

👉 Click here to enter the giveaway.

🏆 Prizes

We’ll randomly select three winners:

🥇 First Place – 4 tickets

– 4 tickets 🥈 Second Place – 2 tickets

– 2 tickets 🥉 Third Place – 2 tickets

🎉 Winners will be announced on Tuesday, July 9, 2025

🎭 Winners may select any available performance through August 3, 2025

💬 About the Show

Next to Normal follows a seemingly typical American family hiding deep emotional scars. With its raw depiction of mental illness, family trauma, and the path to healing, the show has earned praise from critics and audiences alike.

This Riverside production stars Adrienne Hick and Andrew Foote, a real-life couple returning to the stage after their acclaimed appearance in The Bridges of Madison County. Directed by Penny Ann Moss, the cast brings fresh energy and emotional depth to this acclaimed work.

🎤 Bonus: Attend a Speaker Night

Before five select performances, community leaders and mental health advocates will speak about their own experiences and local mental health resources. These talks begin at 6:30 p.m., between dinner service and the show’s curtain at 7:30 p.m.

Speaker Nights:

July 3 – Antwaun Carey Gay, author and public servant

– Antwaun Carey Gay, author and public servant July 10 – Rappahannock Area Community Services Board

– Rappahannock Area Community Services Board July 17 – Mental Health America Fredericksburg

– Mental Health America Fredericksburg July 24 – Dr. Theron Stinar, Fredericksburg Christian Health Center

– Dr. Theron Stinar, Fredericksburg Christian Health Center August 3 – Randy Feltner, firefighter and mental health advocate

Attending one of these nights adds meaningful context to the show and helps continue important community conversations around mental wellness.

❤️ Why We’re Doing This

At Potomac Local News, we believe in celebrating stories that matter—and that includes the ones told on stage. This giveaway is our way of saying thank you to our readers and helping bring visibility to important mental health issues in our region.

Enter today for your chance to win. Winners will be contacted by email on Tuesday, July 9.