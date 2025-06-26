Dumfries Fireworks Show Set for July 6

DUMFRIES, Va. – The Town of Dumfries will host its Independence Day Fireworks Show on Sunday, July 6, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Garrison Park.

According to a flyer from the Department of Recreation and Civic Engagement, the free event will feature live music and food vendors from 5 to 9:30 p.m., with fireworks launching at dark. Garrison Park is located at 17749 Main Street.

Families are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the evening. A rain date is scheduled for July 12. For more information, residents can call 571-363-5200.