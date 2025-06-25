Not Every Story Shakes the Ground—Some Hold It Together

Not every story shakes the ground. Some stories simply hold it together.

For 15 years, we’ve told those stories—of your neighborhoods, your schools, your local leaders, your kids’ big wins and quiet achievements.

Potomac Local News was never meant to be flashy. It was meant to be faithful. To show up. To serve.

And we’re still here today because of you.

You’ve trusted us with your time and your support. You’ve helped us dig deeper and ask better questions. You’ve told us when something was happening down the street that no one else saw.

So thank you. For being more than a reader. For being a partner.

Here’s to continuing that work—together.