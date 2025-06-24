Publisher's Post

You’re Not Just a Reader—You’re a Founder of Potomac Local News

By Uriah Kiser
Prince William County Public Schools honored Potomac Local News for our fair and balanced reporting on the school system in 2013.

You’re not just reading this because you clicked a link—you’re reading this because you belong here.

For 15 years, Potomac Local News has worked to bring meaningful, reliable, and impactful journalism to our neighborhoods in Northern Virginia.

But not alone. With you.

Your membership doesn’t just help us survive—it helps us lead. It gives us the freedom to ask tough questions, spotlight important wins, and share the moments that make our community proud.

You are part of an exclusive group of people who understand the value of local journalism—and you’ve made it thrive.

We see you. We appreciate you. And we want you on this journey for the next 15 years and beyond.

Thank you for making our work possible. Let’s keep building this together.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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