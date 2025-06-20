Tavern Games, Period Music, and a New Look at Pr. Wm’s Revolutionary Past

DUMFRIES, Va. – A beloved annual tradition at Williams Ordinary allowed visitors to step into the past—and into a tavern—during Tavern Night, hosted by the Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation.

Held at the 18th-century tavern in downtown Dumfries, the event featured reenactors, colonial-era games like Shut the Box and Nine Men’s Morris, and live music from Colonial Faire. This year’s event spotlighted proclamations tied to the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and George Washington’s appointment as commander-in-chief.

The evening also marked the opening of a new exhibit, Resolves to Revolution, inside the historic building. The exhibit connects Prince William County to the broader events of the American Revolution, highlighting local residents like William Grayson and Andrew Leitch who played significant roles in the war. A large map traces the battles where these residents served, showing the far-reaching impact of their efforts.

Though the county didn’t host any major battles, the war still shaped its people. The exhibit challenges the common belief that Prince William County’s wartime history begins and ends with the Civil War.

Community members welcomed the opportunity to explore Williams Ordinary—usually closed to the public—and connect with its history. The Office of Historic Preservation hopes to expand access to the site in the future.

For more Revolutionary War history, residents can explore Prince William County’s Revolutionary War History Trail or attend Road to Victory at Rippon Lodge on Saturday, October 25. That event will include colonial living history demos and a visit from the VA250 Mobile Museum Experience.