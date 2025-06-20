Huser Named Manassas City Public Schools’ 2025 Washington Post Teacher of the Year

Abigail Huser, a life science teacher and department lead at Metz Middle School, has been named Manassas City Public Schools’ 2025 Washington Post Teacher of the Year. Known for her energy, leadership, and dedication, Huser is being recognized for going the extra mile to support students’ academic and personal growth.

Huser joined MCPS in 2022 and quickly became a mentor, coach, and instructional leader. From translating lessons for multilingual learners to coaching the volleyball team, she brings creativity and heart to everything she does. Metz Principal Juliet Finnegan called her “the teacher every student hopes to have,” praising her ability to create a classroom culture rooted in curiosity and respect.

Her impact was on full display during a recent school math event, where students showcased their math skills in interactive ways. A crowd favorite was Dash the Robot, which helped students explore coding through hands-on programming activities. The school community turned out in force, with staff, families, and volunteers all contributing to the event’s success.

“She’s more than just a teacher—she’s a role model who empowers students and builds lasting connections,” said a parent of one of Huser’s students. Former students echoed that praise, calling her classes fun, engaging, and a safe space to learn and grow.

Huser was one of 13 finalists from the region considered for the prestigious Washington Post honor.