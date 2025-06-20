Bridge Over Aquia Creek Reopens Early on Rock Hill Road

STAFFORD, Va. – Rock Hill Church Road is open to traffic once again after bridge maintenance wrapped up ahead of schedule.

According to a Wednesday update from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the road reopened following work on the temporary, single-lane bridge over Aquia Creek. The detour that routed drivers around the closed section via Garrisonville, Joshua, and Mountainview roads has now been lifted.

The maintenance closure, which began Monday, June 16, affected the stretch of Rock Hill Church Road between Van Horn Lane and Dunbar Drive. About 2,000 vehicles use the road daily, according to VDOT’s traffic counts.

The bridge over Aquia Creek has been operating on a temporary structure since fall 2020, after inspectors found significant deterioration in the original bridge. A full bridge replacement is planned, with construction expected to start in 2026. The $6.5 million project will install a new two-lane bridge and require another closure of Rock Hill Church Road, using the same detour routes.