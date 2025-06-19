Whiskey Tango-6 Rocks Fundraiser for Kids with Cancer

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Local hard rock band Whiskey Tango-6 brought music and heart to a special cause this weekend.

The band performed at the third annual “Burn Rubber to Help Another” fundraiser on June 14 at Dominion Raceway and Entertainment. The event, organized by teen race car driver Mini Tyrrell through his nonprofit Mini’s Mission, hosted 30 families with children battling cancer from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Children’s National Hospital. Funds raised go toward research, awareness, and support for families navigating childhood cancer.

Whiskey Tango-6 — formed in 2018 — includes Jason Garner (guitar), Dee White (vocals), Dave Koenigsberg (drums), Vitali Maya (guitar), and Neil Mullanaphy (bass). The Fredericksburg-based band is known for renditions of rock anthems, complete with pro-level sound and light shows. But it’s their heart for the community that sets them apart.

The group frequently donates their time and talent to local causes. In addition to performing for Mini’s Mission, they’ve hosted benefit concerts for families in crisis, including a Fredericksburg family who lost their home in a fire and faced a cancer diagnosis. Proceeds from those shows have gone directly to support those in need.

To learn more about the band, visit their Facebook page or check out their event listings.