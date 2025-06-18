Neighborhood Notes: Canceled Juneteenth Celebration, Lateef Reflects on Loss, Haymarket’s Mayor Goes On-Air

🌧️ Bummer, but safety first
The Town of Dumfries has canceled its Juneteenth Celebration scheduled for Thursday, June 19, due to forecasted bad weather.
👉 Get the official announcement here.
🗳️ Lateef comes up short, but proud of the campaign
Prince William County School Board Chair Dr. Babur Lateef fell short in his bid for lieutenant governor, earning just over 8% of the vote despite winning locally in Prince William.
👉 Read his full remarks and what’s next.
🗳️ Gorham wins GOP nomination in western Prince William
Gregory Lee Gorham took more than 66% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary, securing the Republican nomination in the 21st House District and setting up a race against Del. Josh Thomas this November.
👉 See the full breakdown of the primary results.
☀️ From landfill to light source
Fairfax County and Madison Energy are kicking off a 5-megawatt solar project atop the old I-95 landfill in Lorton, aiming to power 1,000 homes from land once thought unusable.
👉 Read how the project is bringing new life to the site.
🎥 Meet your mayor, Haymarket-style
Haymarket Mayor Tracylynn Pater is starring in a new video series exploring the town, local businesses, and its history—airing every two weeks on social media and the town website.
👉 Watch the first episode now.
🌳 Parks update and beach day coming up
Old Mill Park, City Dock, and the dog park in Fredericksburg are open again, but Alum Spring Park stays closed; meanwhile, next week’s final Picnic in the Park promises a sunny Beach Day bash.
👉 Get all the park details and event info here.