Neighborhood Notes: Canceled Juneteenth Celebration, Lateef Reflects on Loss, Haymarket’s Mayor Goes On-Air

🌧️ Bummer, but safety first

The Town of Dumfries has canceled its Juneteenth Celebration scheduled for Thursday, June 19, due to forecasted bad weather.

👉 Get the official announcement here.

🗳️ Lateef comes up short, but proud of the campaign

Prince William County School Board Chair Dr. Babur Lateef fell short in his bid for lieutenant governor, earning just over 8% of the vote despite winning locally in Prince William.

👉 Read his full remarks and what’s next.

🗳️ Gorham wins GOP nomination in western Prince William

Gregory Lee Gorham took more than 66% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary, securing the Republican nomination in the 21st House District and setting up a race against Del. Josh Thomas this November.

👉 See the full breakdown of the primary results.

☀️ From landfill to light source

Fairfax County and Madison Energy are kicking off a 5-megawatt solar project atop the old I-95 landfill in Lorton, aiming to power 1,000 homes from land once thought unusable.

👉 Read how the project is bringing new life to the site.

🎥 Meet your mayor, Haymarket-style

Haymarket Mayor Tracylynn Pater is starring in a new video series exploring the town, local businesses, and its history—airing every two weeks on social media and the town website.

👉 Watch the first episode now.

🌳 Parks update and beach day coming up

Old Mill Park, City Dock, and the dog park in Fredericksburg are open again, but Alum Spring Park stays closed; meanwhile, next week’s final Picnic in the Park promises a sunny Beach Day bash.

👉 Get all the park details and event info here.