You’ve Helped Build Something Bigger



Fifteen years ago, we set out to do something bold—create a trusted local news source from scratch, for the communities of Prince William and Stafford counties, and the cities of Manassas, Manassas Park, and Fredericksburg. Not a national chain. Not clickbait. Just real, reliable local journalism that puts people first.

Today, Potomac Local News is still here—stronger, sharper, and more committed than ever—because of you.

In an age when trust in the news has eroded and many local papers have vanished, you stood by us. You read. You shared. You became members. You supported a mission bigger than yourself. And because of that, thousands of people across Northern Virginia still have a news source they can count on.

But here’s the thing: you’re not just a reader—you’re part of the newsroom. Every photo you send, every news tip you drop, every story you tell us about your child, your school, your street—it all matters. You’ve shaped what we cover, how we report, and why we keep showing up every day.

We’re building more than a website—we’re building a local news community that people can be proud of.

As a core part of this community, you can help us grow:

Keep supporting us through your membership

through your membership Be our eyes and ears —share what’s happening in your world

—share what’s happening in your world Tell us when something matters, whether it’s a new business opening or your grandmother’s 100th birthday

Thank you for being the reason Potomac Local exists. Thank you for helping us push forward. We’re proud to have you on this journey with us.

Let’s make the next 15 years even more meaningful—together.