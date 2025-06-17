Notes: New Member Expo, Alligator Drama, and Big Park Plans

Let’s give a warm welcome to our newest Chamber members!

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is kicking off a brand-new Member Expo to spotlight fresh faces and boost networking across our business community.

🗓️ Join us Friday, July 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Chamber Office. New members (joined within 90 days) can exhibit for free! Seasoned members pay just $75. Interested in a table?

👉 Register here to attend or exhibit

Yes, that really was an alligator outside a Fairfax County motel.

Police were called just after midnight Monday to the Budget Host Alexandria on Richmond Highway, where a guest spotted a gator outside their room — a highly unusual sight in Northern Virginia.

👉 Read what officers found and how they handled the reptilian intruder

Big plans are taking shape for Doves Landing Regional Park.

Prince William County officials shared the 35% design plan for the 308-acre park and nearby Sinclair Mill site, revealing new details and gathering feedback from neighbors at a well-attended community meeting.

👉 Catch up on the latest vision for this major outdoor space

Political sparks are flying over a new data center proposal in Woodbridge.

Current and former chairs of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors are clashing over a plan to rezone land behind the Four Seasons community for massive data center development.

👉 See who’s pushing, who’s opposing, and what’s at stake

Need a place to work and grab a latte? Spotsy’s got a new option.

Success Space, a fresh co-working hub and café, just opened its doors at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre and promises flexibility for remote workers and entrepreneurs alike.

👉 Take a look inside the new space