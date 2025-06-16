Neighborhood Notes: Big Crowds at ‘No Kings,’ Base Names, Duck Race Winners

🪧 Big turnout in Manassas and Fredericksburg for ‘No Kings’ protest

From Manassas to Fredericksburg, more than 1,000 people rallied peacefully over the weekend as part of the national “No Kings” protest, demanding reforms in immigration and limits to executive power.

👉 Read the full Fredericksburg recap on FXBG Advance and see what happened in Manassas from InsideNoVa

🚨 Measles exposure alert for Dulles Airport and Metro riders

Health officials are working to notify passengers and Metro riders who may have been exposed to measles on June 8, after an international traveler was confirmed to be infected while passing through Dulles International Airport and riding the Silver and Red lines.

👉 See if you were potentially exposed and what to do next

🇺🇸 Trump pledges to restore historic names to Army bases

Speaking from Fort Bragg ahead of the Army’s 250th birthday celebration in Washington, former President Donald Trump said he would restore original names to several U.S. Army bases, aligning with efforts to honor the Army’s longstanding history and traditions.

👉 Read the full story from The Center Square

🦆 Duck Splash winners float away with prizes in Occoquan

The 17th Annual Duck Splash fundraiser brought smiles and support to Patriots for Disabled Divers, as volunteers and neighbors gathered to watch the little yellow ducks race and win big — congratulations to first-place winner Cathy Madigan and all ten prizewinners!

👉 See the full list of winners