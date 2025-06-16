Godwin Drive Closing for Summer Detour Near Round Elementary

MANASSAS, Va. – Drivers near Round Elementary School will need to adjust their routes this summer.

Godwin Drive will be closed to traffic between Cedar Ridge Drive and Winged Elm Circle from June 16 through August 12 as crews work on a stream restoration and pond retrofit project near the school. All traffic will be detoured via Clover Hill Road and Hastings Drive, according to an announcement from the City of Manassas.

The project aims to restore approximately 1,200 linear feet of eroded stream banks and retrofit the existing dry pond by excavating the ponding area, raising the dam embankment, and replacing the emergency spillway system with a combined drop inlet spillway system. These improvements are designed to enhance pollutant removal for the contributing watershed while maintaining flood control through dredging and new plantings.

A key component of the project involves replacing the culvert under Godwin Drive to increase conveyance capacity and reduce flooding during large storm events. This necessitates the temporary road closure.

The work is part of a larger effort to improve water quality and stormwater management near Round Elementary, located in a residential area west of Manassas’ city center.

You can see the city’s update on Facebook here.