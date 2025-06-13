Notes: FBI May Leave Quantico, Moss Clinic to Close, and Signal Bay Eyes July 4 Opening

FBI training may be leaving Quantico

Plans to relocate FBI training from Quantico to Alabama have sparked concern from Virginia leaders, who say the move could impact national security and the local economy.

👉 WJLA has the full story

Big change ahead for Fredericksburg’s healthcare safety net

After nearly 30 years of service, Moss Free Clinic will close its doors permanently this summer, with the board citing changing healthcare needs and expanding options for low-income patients.

👉 Fredericksburg Free Press reports on the closure

Stay in the know about crime in our region

A new online dashboard now lets you track crime incidents in near real-time across the greater D.C. area, including our local communities.

👉 InsideNoVa covers the new crime dashboard

Signal Bay Waterpark eyes July 4th splashdown

Manassas Park officials say the beloved Signal Bay Waterpark could open by Independence Day, as crews prep for a new liner and water feature installation.

👉 Check the update from the City of Manassas Park on X

Quantico Marines sharpen skills with drone tech

Marines at Camp Upshur in Quantico trained on unmanned aerial systems, boosting their ability to advise foreign partners thanks to support from the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab.

👉 The U.S. Marine Corps shared details on X