Heard E.T. Soar and Jaws Stalk—Here’s What It Was Like at the Kennedy Center’s Film Score Night

John Williams, composer of the iconic themes from Superman, Star Wars, Jurassic Park, and many others, is the soundtrack of my childhood. So when the Kennedy Center invited my wife and me to Notes and Frames, a performance by the National Symphony Orchestra celebrating classic film scores, I jumped at the chance.

The show, held June 6, was more than a concert—it was a cinematic time machine. From the booming percussion of King Kong to the haunting strings of Vertigo, each piece reminded us how film music doesn’t just accompany a story—it is the story. These weren’t just background tracks. These scores are characters in their own right.

Conductor Teddy Abrams did a masterful job guiding us through the evening, offering insights between performances. He talked about how many of these composers fled Nazi Germany and brought their talent to Hollywood, shaping the sound of American cinema. And he’s right—this music isn’t written like Mozart or Beethoven. It’s cut, timed, and tailored to fit a scene—and yet, it’s every bit as moving and masterful.

One standout moment for me was hearing “Adventures on Earth” by John Williams from E.T. live. That scene—when Elliott and E.T. take off on the bike—is already iconic, but hearing the music in person, in the grandeur of the Kennedy Center, took it to a new level. The whole room was on its feet. And just when we thought it was over, Abrams returned for an encore—Jaws. That two-note pulse hit like thunder. Without it, Jaws would be a bunch of guys on a boat staring at the water.

The Kennedy Center itself was just as impressive. It was my first time back since a fourth-grade field trip in the early ‘90s. It’s still every bit as grand—and somehow more welcoming. Walking in, we passed people dressed to the nines and others in band T-shirts heading to a rock opera. There’s truly something for everyone there.

If you haven’t been to the Kennedy Center in a while, go. Dress up. Make it a night. Support the live arts. And if the National Symphony Orchestra is playing film music again, I’ll be there—and I hope you will too.