Manassas Drone Company RapidFlight to Host Senator Warner

MANASSAS, Va. – U.S. Senator Mark Warner will visit the City of Manassas today, Thursday, June 12, 2025, to tour and discuss developments at RapidFlight, a local unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) manufacturer that’s gaining national attention for its innovative drone production capabilities.

The visit, scheduled from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at RapidFlight’s headquarters, 9635 Center Street, will include a live interview with the senator and a Q&A session open to guests. The event is free and hosted in coordination with the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, city leaders, and RapidFlight executives.

Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger confirmed the visit during her June 11 virtual address to the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, where she provided a wide-ranging update on city projects, economic development, and veteran initiatives.

“When folks are spending time coming to my city, I want to be there. As a mayor, if I can attend, I try to make every event. That just sets the pace,” said Davis-Younger. “If the mayor’s here to welcome you, that elevates your event even more.”

RapidFlight’s Role in Innovation and Defense

Founded in 2021, RapidFlight has quickly become a leader in the defense technology sector by developing customizable, 3D-printed drones. The company relocated its headquarters to Manassas in 2022, investing $5.5 million to open a 25,000-square-foot engineering and fabrication facility that brought 119 high-wage jobs to the city.

RapidFlight’s proprietary manufacturing process allows for the rapid production of airframes—sometimes in as little as one day—meeting urgent defense and mission-specific needs. In 2024, the U.S. Air Force awarded the company a contract worth up to $10 million under the AFWERX Autonomy Prime program to develop its SPX aircraft platform.

The company has also drawn interest from Congressman Rob Wittman, Vice Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, who visited the site in 2024 to learn more about its military applications.

Growth, Community, and Veterans

In addition to highlighting Warner’s visit, Mayor Davis-Younger outlined several ongoing city priorities:

Veteran Support : Manassas recently held its first Women Veterans Appreciation Day and unveiled a plaque honoring female service members at City Hall. Davis-Younger also announced the formation of a Mayor’s Veterans Advisory Board and plans for a future Veterans Resource Fair and storytelling event.

: Manassas recently held its first Women Veterans Appreciation Day and unveiled a plaque honoring female service members at City Hall. Davis-Younger also announced the formation of a Mayor’s Veterans Advisory Board and plans for a future Veterans Resource Fair and storytelling event. Housing : The city hired a new Housing and Neighborhood Coordinator to spearhead affordable housing initiatives. A Housing Advisory Board has been created, with a formal vote scheduled for June 23. Two new developments—Ashberry (233 townhomes) and King’s Landing (28 townhomes)—are already bringing more options to local residents.

: The city hired a new Housing and Neighborhood Coordinator to spearhead affordable housing initiatives. A Housing Advisory Board has been created, with a formal vote scheduled for June 23. Two new developments—Ashberry (233 townhomes) and King’s Landing (28 townhomes)—are already bringing more options to local residents. Business Growth : In 2024, the city partnered with the Chamber to cut the ribbon on 23 new or expanded businesses. Visitor spending reached $60.5 million, generating $2.9 million in taxes and 521 jobs.

: In 2024, the city partnered with the Chamber to cut the ribbon on 23 new or expanded businesses. Visitor spending reached $60.5 million, generating $2.9 million in taxes and 521 jobs. Key Redevelopment Projects : A Home2 Suites hotel is coming to the Landings at Cannon Branch, expected to bring 50 jobs and $20 million in investment. The Manassas Shopping Center on Mathis Avenue is being reimagined as a mixed-use site with attainable housing. Community feedback is being collected via manassasva.gov/msc. The city has plans to redevelop the former MFCO lot and City Hall parking area with a future hotel and parking garage.

: Innovation District : The city is a founding member of the newly funded Innovation District, which recently secured $2.6 million from GO Virginia to support high-tech job creation in Northern Virginia.

: The city is a founding member of the newly funded Innovation District, which recently secured $2.6 million from GO Virginia to support high-tech job creation in Northern Virginia. Community Engagement: The mayor’s regular programs—Mayor’s Pick at the Market and Midday with the Mayor—are continuing through the summer to foster dialogue between residents, city staff, and elected leaders.

Mayor Davis-Younger emphasized her ongoing commitment to inclusive growth, transparency, and celebrating the city’s momentum.

“Manassas is only 10 square miles, but we think big,” she said. “It’s about finding solutions that fit our unique community and pushing forward with vision and heart.”