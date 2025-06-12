Date Night Spotlight: Carmello’s in Manassas

Step into elegance and Mediterranean romance at Carmello’s, a beloved fine dining destination nestled in the heart of Manassas.

Family-owned since 1987 and helmed by Portuguese immigrant Alice Pires, Carmello’s offers a contemporary blend of Portuguese and Italian cuisine, seasonally crafted and bursting with garden-fresh flavor. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying a night out, this award-winning restaurant delivers a dining experience that’s as warm and refined as its heritage.

Three-Course Date Night Menu

Starter: Charcuterie Board

A sophisticated arrangement of imported meats, cheeses, olives, and house-made accompaniments — perfect for sharing and savoring over a glass of wine.

Main Course: Mariscada Carmello’s

A seafood lover’s dream — scallops, mussels, clams, calamari, and shrimp simmered in a saffron tomato broth. Aromatic, hearty, and deeply satisfying.

Dessert: Chocolate Hazelnut Torte

Rich layers of chocolate and hazelnut, delicately sweet and indulgent — the perfect ending to an elegant evening.

Ambiance & Experience

Carmello’s glows with upscale charm — think white linens, soft lighting, and a rustic elegance that makes you feel both pampered and at home. The dining room is cozy and intimate, ideal for quiet conversation, while the attentive service elevates the entire experience. For added romance, request a seat near the window overlooking charming Battle Street, especially when the town is aglow with seasonal lights.

Reservation & Visitor Info

Address: 9108 Center Street, Manassas, VA 20110

Phone: 703-368-5522

Dinner Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 5 to 10 p.m.

Dress Code: Business casual (think date-night chic)

Pro Tip: Ask about their seasonal specials — many incorporate herbs from Carmello’s on-site garden for a fresh, unexpected twist.

Reservations are strongly recommended, especially on weekends. Visit carmellos.com to reserve your table.

Share the Love

Have you enjoyed a magical meal at Carmello’s? Tag your favorite date night photos with #DateNightSpotlightand drop your favorite dish in the comments below — we’d love to hear from you!