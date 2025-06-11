WWII Tank Gun Barrel Unearthed in Prince William Forest Park

TRIANGLE, Va. – A rusted WWII-era tank gun barrel, likely left behind by the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) during secretive wartime training exercises, has been recovered from a remote section of Prince William Forest Park.

Interpretive Park Ranger Melissa Weih said the discovery was made in an archaeological site deep in the woods, in an area once used by the OSS — the forerunner to today’s CIA — during World War II. While the exact location is being kept confidential to protect the historical site, Weih confirmed it’s a low-traffic, off-trail part of the park where old training grounds still exist.

Weih believes the barrel, now part of the park’s museum collection, was likely left behind during the OSS’s time at the park from 1942 to 1945. “We actually have archival footage of them training in that area,” she said in an interview. “It used to be an open field, but now it’s completely forested.”

Weighing more than 400 pounds, the heavily rusted barrel had been known to park staff for some time, but its removal required significant coordination. It is currently being cleaned and preserved, with hopes that it can eventually be displayed to the public — though its size and weight present a challenge.

This find adds to the park’s growing collection of OSS-era artifacts, which already includes missile tail sections and other remnants on display at the visitor center. Weih noted that the park consulted experts at Marine Corps Base Quantico, who confirmed the barrel poses no explosive risk due to the amount of soil lodged inside.

The artifact offers new opportunities to deepen the park’s interpretation of its wartime history. “People are really fascinated by the OSS,” said Weih. “Learning more about the tools they used and what training looked like gives us a more complete picture beyond what’s in the archives.”