Notes: Police Officer Recovers, Campground Wins Approval, Ice Cream Fans Rally for Swirlie’s

Tragic discovery near Tyson’s Galleria

Police pulled the body of a Gainesville man from a pond near Tysons Galleria Tuesday morning, following a 911 call from a witness.

Read the latest on this developing story

Campground proposal clears big hurdle

Developers of the White Oak campground in Stafford County are celebrating after county leaders voted in favor of their plans despite strong opposition from nearby residents.

Check out what’s next for the project

Officer injured in I-95 crash expected to recover

A Prince William County police officer remains hospitalized after a semi-truck slammed into cruisers during a drug-related traffic stop near Quantico, injuring five people.

Get the full story on this serious crash

Stafford County takes legal action over clear cutting

Stafford County is asking a judge to stop timbering in the Hartwood district, arguing the land clearing violates zoning laws and proffers requiring tree preservation.

Read how the county is stepping in

Swirlie’s makes the next round—let’s keep it going!

Swirlie’s Soft Serve in Manassas is onto round two of the Northern Virginia ice cream wars, and they need your help to keep the votes coming!

Click here to vote on June 11