Neighborhood Notes: Road Work, SNAP Debate, Luau Bingo, and a Buzzing New Mural in Manassas

⚾ Big league change for the Fredericksburg Nationals

The team’s founding family has announced the sale of the FredNats to Diamond Baseball Holdings, a nationwide minor league operator, to secure the team’s future growth and success.

While ownership is changing, the team remains rooted in Fredericksburg with familiar faces—like Seth Silber staying on as president. Read their heartfelt message to fans.

🚧 Heads up, Stafford drivers

A new safety project is starting this week on Stefanniga Road.

Crews will begin work to widen the road shoulders and install rumble strips between Kellogg Mill and Cavalry Run roads. Expect brief delays during construction. Learn more from VDOT.

🍽️ Local leaders push back on potential SNAP cuts

Virginia Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and Del. Joshua Cole, are voicing concerns over proposed federal cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), warning that the changes could impact over 200,000 Virginians.

They gathered at the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank to discuss how the proposed “One Big Beautiful Bill” could reduce food assistance by more than 20%, leaving local food banks struggling to meet increased demand. Read the full story.

🌺 Say “aloha” to family bingo night

Manassas Park’s Hawaiian Luau Bingo is back with games, prizes, and island vibes on Friday, June 20, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.

It’s $10 for 8 games, and pre-registration is a must—spots go fast! Sign up here.

🐝 A sweet new mural buzzes into Manassas

On June 6, the city unveiled its colorful Bee City USA Pollinator mural on the side of Kerbobble Toys in Historic Downtown.

Stop by and see how many pollinator pals you can spot—and don’t miss the 5th Annual Manassas Bee Festival coming up June 21! See the mural and event info.

🛂 Virginia ramps up immigration enforcement partnerships

New data shows Virginia is among the top states working with ICE, with over 20 local agencies now participating in the 287(g) program, allowing local officers to assist in federal immigration enforcement.

These agreements have drawn attention as nationwide protests continue over deportation policies. Read the full article.