Haymarket Kiwanis Proposes Little Free Library in Town Park

HAYMARKET, Va. – The Haymarket-Gainesville Kiwanis Club has proposed installing a Little Free Library in the town park near the bulletin board, a plan shared during the Haymarket Town Council work session on May 27, 2025.

Carl Davis and Terry Flight, representing the Kiwanis Club, introduced the idea to councilmembers as part of the club’s mission to support literacy and education in the community. “We’re just starting and we want to start with Haymarket,” said Flight, noting that the club is just two and a half years old. “Our focus is on children and families, health and nutrition, education and literacy, and youth leadership development.”

The proposed Little Free Library would feature a structure two levels high and two books deep to maximize book capacity. Built with durable materials like PVC to minimize maintenance, the library would be designed and constructed by Scout Troop 1882, which the club sponsors. The build may also qualify as an Eagle Scout project.

“The Kiwanis Club will fund the project and handle the ongoing maintenance,” Flight explained. “We’ll regularly check and restock the books. It says ‘take a book, leave a book,’ but mostly they just take.”

To ensure proper installation and safety, the club requested that a town staff member or licensed contractor complete the physical installation. “We don’t want the Boy Scouts to install it. We’d prefer a qualified town employee or a class A contractor to ensure it’s done to standard and avoids any liability,” Flight added.

Councilmembers expressed strong support for the initiative. One member, who works in children’s literacy, praised the idea: “I love the idea of getting books into any child’s hands.” Council and town staff agreed the park is a suitable and visible location, especially with its regular use by local families and children.

Emily Kyriazi, the town manager, noted that the town already has a small Little Free Library near the museum, which is frequently used. She said the park location would serve as a complementary addition and recommended installing it near the existing bulletin board. She also confirmed that the proposed installation could proceed under administrative approval, avoiding the need for review by the Architectural Review Board, as long as it follows the town’s preferred color scheme.

Flight noted that the project could be completed in mid-to-late fall 2025, given the Scouts’ current summer commitments.

The Council concluded the discussion by agreeing to allow town staff to work directly with the Kiwanis Club to finalize the details and move the project forward.