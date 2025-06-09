Neighborhood Notes: SOL Scores, Judge Indicted, Duck Splash Delayed, and Cupcake Heaven Turns 17

📊 How are Fredericksburg students doing in school?

This spring’s SOL test pass rates are out, showing a mixed bag for Fredericksburg’s public school students — with some subjects showing improvement and others slipping.

👉 See how your local school stacked up

⚖️ A local judge faces serious charges

Chief Judge Richard T. McGrath of the 15th Judicial District has been indicted for allegedly bribing a Spotsylvania County public official, with the incident dating back to July 2024.

👉 Read the full story on Fredericksburg Free Press

🦆 Duck Splash postponed to June 15

Due to potentially unsafe river conditions, Occoquan’s 17th Annual Duck Splash rubber duck race has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 15, at 12 p.m.

👉 Get your duck and race details here

🧁 Cupcake Heaven celebrates 17 sweet years

Since opening in Haymarket in 2008, Cupcake Heaven has expanded to Marshall and Lexington, delighting customers with gourmet cupcakes and a cozy atmosphere. Founder Kim Newman reflects on the journey, advising aspiring entrepreneurs to “keep the faith” through the ups and downs of business.

👉 Read more and see their celebration post

🇺🇸 Governor Youngkin fires up the crowd in North Carolina

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivered a keynote address at the Old North State Dinner during the NCGOP Convention in Greensboro, emphasizing faith, family, and constitutional values. His speech resonated with over 500 attendees, highlighting his optimism for America’s future and his belief in the importance of defending core conservative principles.

👉 Read more about Governor Youngkin’s address