FredNats Sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings, Will Stay in Fredericksburg Under New Ownership

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The Silber family, long-time owners of the Fredericksburg Nationals, announced today they have agreed to sell the Minor League Baseball team to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), a company that owns and operates select Minor League Baseball clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball.

The FredNats will remain the Single-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals and continue to call Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg home. The team will also join DBH’s growing portfolio, which includes the Nationals’ Double-A affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators. General Manager Robert Perry and the current front office staff will stay in place, while Seth Silber will remain as club president and minority shareholder.

“Our family’s experience in Fredericksburg since first coming to the community in 2018 has been nothing short of a dream come true,” said team founder Art Silber. “DBH prioritizes honoring community ties and lifting clubs to new heights, making them the perfect organization to build on our existing momentum.”

A New Chapter in Fredericksburg

The announcement marks a new chapter for the FredNats, a team that has rapidly become a fixture in the Fredericksburg community since relocating from Woodbridge. The franchise was previously known as the Potomac Nationals, and played at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge from 1984 through 2019. In July 2018, Fredericksburg city leaders signed a letter of intent with the Silbers to relocate the team to the city.

In November 2018, the Fredericksburg City Council unanimously approved a public-private partnership to finance and build a $35 million stadium. Ground broke in mid-2019, and by 2021, Virginia Credit Union Stadium opened to fans, though the team’s inaugural 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are proud of the success the FredNats have had under their leadership, and we look forward to continued growth as we enter a new relationship with Diamond Baseball Holdings,” said Mike Rizzo, President of Baseball Operations and GM of the Washington Nationals.

Since arriving in Fredericksburg, the team has quickly established itself as one of the top-performing Single-A clubs in Minor League Baseball. It has consistently ranked among the top five in attendance, achieved strong merchandise and sponsorship sales, and, in 2023, clinched the Carolina League Championship—their fifth league title in franchise history.

“Joining DBH is an exciting step for the FredNats,” said General Manager Robert Perry. “DBH has demonstrated their ability to elevate clubs while staying true to what makes each club special. We are excited to grow with them going forward.”

National Investment, Local Roots

DBH, led by Executive Chairman Pat Battle and CEO Peter Freund, is on a mission to modernize and grow Minor League Baseball by leveraging national scale while preserving local community identity. They plan to expand the FredNats’ presence as a year-round destination for entertainment in Fredericksburg.

“This is a team that has quickly become a cornerstone of the Fredericksburg community,” said Battle and Freund in a joint statement. “We’re excited to build on that foundation by delivering even more year-round fun for fans, deepening our community ties, and continuing our strong partnership with the Nationals.”

The sale remains subject to league approval and other standard closing conditions. It is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

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