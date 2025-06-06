Neighborhood Notes: Fishing Fun, Art Honors, and a Toast to Woodbridge’s New Winery

🚨 A heartbreaking loss on Lee Highway

A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning while walking along Lee Highway near Gainesville.

Read the full story and learn how you can help

🔥 Firefighters tackle intense blaze in Nokesville

Fire crews rushed to battle a serious house fire Thursday evening on Fleetwood Drive in Nokesville; thankfully, no injuries were reported.

See how first responders handled the scene

💰 Prince William accepts federal jail reimbursement funds

The county will receive $345,000 in federal funds through a program tied to housing certain undocumented immigrants in local jails.

Get the full breakdown on where the funds are going

🗳️ Stafford County voters, take note of polling place changes

Due to renovations at three schools, voters in the Brooke, Rock Hill, and Barrett Heights precincts will have different polling places for this election only—and early voting has also moved.

Check where you’ll vote this year and make a plan

🎨 Weems Elementary shines in statewide art contest

Kingston Rosner, a 4th grader at Weems Elementary, won the statewide VSBA art contest with his piece “What’s in My Head,” earning a $1,000 prize and a big spotlight for Manassas City Schools.

See Kingston’s award-winning art and what’s next

🚧 Stafford Government Center is open—despite the cones

Yes, there’s construction out front, but the Stafford County Government Center is still open and ready to help you find your way inside.

Watch the quick walkthrough video here

🇺🇸 Quantico brings the energy to Nationals Park

Marine Day on June 4 was a hit at Nats Park, with rocking performances, family fun, enlistments, and a Nationals victory—all part of the Corps’ community-building mission.

Catch the patriotic highlights

🎣 Don’t miss the FREE Fishing Derby this Saturday!

The Bass Federation is hosting a family-friendly fishing derby at Locust Shade Park—with prizes, bait, and rods provided. Just show up ready to reel and register in advance!

Let them know you’re coming

🍷 Wine lovers, take note: Cooper’s Hawk is coming to Woodbridge

The upscale winery and restaurant chain is opening a new location at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center—perfect for date nights and happy hours with flair.

Check out what’s on the menu