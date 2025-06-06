Mayor Wood’s Vision: A Waterfront, a Resort, and a Revived Dumfries

DUMFRIES, Va. – Mayor Derrick R. Wood outlined a bold and hopeful vision for the future of Dumfries during his annual State of the Town Address on June 5, 2025. From the John Wilmer Porter Municipal Building, Wood highlighted the town’s major milestones and ambitious plans, drawing applause from residents, community leaders, and elected officials in attendance.

Mayor Wood opened his remarks by paying tribute to the late Congressman Gerry Connolly (D), who died late last month, for his longtime support of small towns like Dumfries. He reflected on the town’s founding in 1749, its past decline, and its rebirth, most notably the 1961 election of John Wilmer Porter, Virginia’s first African American municipal official post-Reconstruction. “We hadn’t just lost our port — we lost our purpose,” said Wood, emphasizing how Dumfries has reconnected with its roots while looking ahead.

Wood spotlighted the transformation of a former landfill into the $500 million Rose Gaming Resort. The project has generated $3 million in new revenue and created 500 jobs. “This is not just a cleanup — this is a comeback,” said Wood. Phase Two, which includes a hotel and convention center, is expected to open by 2027.

He also announced the launch of the town’s first Economic Development Authority (EDA). This citizen-led board will help bring new businesses to Dumfries and accelerate projects like the future waterfront district along Quantico Creek, inspired by the National Harbor model.

Dumfries continues to show signs of fiscal strength, with a clean audit and a $7 million unassigned fund balance. The town is up for the prestigious Triple Crown Budget Award and is working toward earning a bond rating.

On public safety, Wood shared that the Dumfries Police Department is fully staffed and has seen a 25% drop in violent crime. The department is also moving toward full accreditation.

Wood highlighted several community initiatives, including the town’s first Youth Council and the ongoing “Move with the Mayor” wellness campaign. He noted a $75,000 grant awarded to the Boys & Girls Club for kitchen upgrades and a new healthy eating and sustainability program for local youth.

Closing his remarks, Wood called on residents to stay involved and help shape what’s next. “This is your table. This is your town. This is your Dumfries,” he said.

Framing his address around the theme of “Progress, Partnerships, and Possibilities,” Mayor Wood offered a roadmap for continued transformation—rooted in history, focused on community, and aiming high.

Mayor Derrick R. Wood has served as Mayor since 2018. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, entrepreneur, and advocate for youth and families. Under his administration, Dumfries has secured historic investments, including the $500 million Rose Gaming Resort, launched its first Economic Development Authority, and expanded access to community services through new recreational, public safety, and civic engagement initiatives.

Founded in 1749 along Quantico Creek, the Town of Dumfries is a 1.5-square-mile community in Prince William County with a rich colonial heritage and a growing reputation as a gaming and entertainment destination.