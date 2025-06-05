Neighborhood Notes: Route 1 construction, Splashy Fun, Salute to Retirees

🚧 Big changes are coming to Route 1 in Stafford

Construction on Phase I of the Route 1/Courthouse Road improvement project starts next week near Bells Hill and Hope Road. Expect night work as part of Stafford’s $70 million push to improve transportation.

Check the county’s announcement and get the full details.

⛳ Heads up, golf fans and commuters

LIV Golf makes its debut at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville this weekend, with tournament festivities underway and traffic expected between Bristow and Gainesville.

Here’s what you need to know before you go.

🎲 Business and brews at the Chamber Annual Meeting

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting is happening Thursday, June 5, from 4–7 p.m. at The Farm Brewery at Broad Run. The event will include the installation of the 2025–2026 Board of Directors, with remarks from outgoing Chair Marty Nohe (Appliance Connection) and incoming Chair Jinnae Monroe (HireGround, Inc.). More info.

⚖️ Local immigration lawyers raise alarms over new ICE arrest tactic

In Sterling, immigrants showing up for court are having their cases canceled—only to be arrested by ICE as soon as they step outside, in a troubling new move seen across the U.S.

Watch the video and read the full report from NBC Washington.

🏳️‍🌈 A first for Pride in Stafford County

For the first time, Stafford’s Board of Supervisors has officially recognized Pride Month, a move led by Chairman Deuntay Diggs, the county’s first openly gay board leader.

Read the full story on how this proclamation came to be.

💼 Want to get paid to lead and help others at NOVA

NOVA Corps is hiring student interns for fall 2025—earn $18/hr while building leadership skills and helping fellow students succeed.

Apply by June 10 on Career Connection.

🏫 Three PWCS principals get national recognition

Leaders from Woodbridge High, Pattie Elementary, and Bull Run Middle have been chosen for the 2025-26 Cahn Distinguished Principals Fellowship—one of the highest honors in school leadership.

Learn more about this prestigious program and what it means for our schools.

🎓 Cheers to the 2025 retirees of Manassas City Public Schools

From three to 36.5 years of service, a group of dedicated MCPS staffers are wrapping up their careers and heading into retirement—thank you for shaping lives and leaving a lasting legacy.

See the full list and photos from the celebration luncheon.

💦 Little ones get their own splashy fun in Dale City

Splash N’ Play Tuesdays are back at Waterworks Waterpark—kids 5 & under can enjoy the splash pad from 9–10:30 a.m. for just $8.50 with one free adult per child.

See the full schedule and plan your morning out.