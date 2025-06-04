Someone’s Posting Fake Water Alerts in Stafford—Here’s What to Know

STAFFORD, Va. – A fake water advisory notice found on residents’ doors in north Stafford has prompted concern and an investigation by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

County officials confirmed there is no water advisory in effect, and the posted notices are fraudulent. The bogus alerts appeared on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, and falsely claimed a water advisory was in place.

Stafford County Utilities responded quickly, urging customers to ignore the notices and reassuring them that official messages will only come via press releases, social media, or the county website. When necessary, real door hangers used by the county include the Stafford County logo and the Utilities Customer Service number.

The incident follows a real boil water advisory in Richmond, where thousands of residents were affected due to pressure loss at the city’s water treatment plant. That advisory ran from May 27 to May 29 and impacted several neighborhoods, including The Fan and Carytown.

While Richmond’s advisory was legitimate, Stafford officials clarified that there are no such issues locally. Investigators are looking into whether the fake notices in Stafford were meant to stir fear following media reports of Richmond’s situation.

“We take the posting of fake water advisories very seriously,” county officials said in a statement. “Residents who receive the notices are asked to call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (540) 658-4400 to report the incident.”

So far, the fake notices have only been found in the north Stafford area.