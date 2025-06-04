Neighborhood Notes: Free Donuts, Twilight Tunes, and a Call for Local Leaders

🚨 Controversial ‘sanctuary’ list removed

The Department of Homeland Security has taken down its list of so-called “sanctuary jurisdictions” after widespread criticism over inaccuracies and lack of transparency.

Read more about the controversy: AP News

🍩 Free donut alert!

Sheetz is sweetening your week with a free donut when you buy any drink in honor of National Donut Day.

Grab your treat June 6–10 by using the OFFERZ tab on the Sheetz app — get all the details here.

🌳 Sponsor spotlight: Find your escape at Silver Lake!

Silver Lake Regional Park in Haymarket is a perfect summer getaway with trails, water views, and non-motorized boating.

Get the free Parks & Rec app to explore more: visit pwcrecmapper.com or learn about Silver Lake.

🛼 Roll into summer fun!

Cavalier Skating Rink is kicking off summer hours with weekday skating from 12–5 p.m., just $7 with pizza and a drink, or $5 without.

Bring the kids or your whole daycare — visit cavalierskating.com for info.

🌆 Twilight in Downtown is here!

Downtown Fredericksburg is turning up the charm every Wednesday evening with late-night shopping, happy hour specials, street music, and a farmers market in Hurkamp Park.

Come experience the magic from 3 to 7 p.m. — see what’s happening.

🗳️ Nobody’s on the ballot—yet!

The City of Fredericksburg still needs candidates for City Treasurer and Commissioner of the Revenue this November — and the deadline to qualify is June 17!

Learn how to file and serve your city here: Read the job descriptions and Q&A details.

🎶 Music on the Steps turns 40!

Fredericksburg’s beloved summer concert series kicked off its 40th season with a big crowd on the library steps.

See the photos and check the full schedule: Fredericksburg Free Press