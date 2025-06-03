Smaller, Later, Still Ambitious: PWCS to Share New Plans for 14th High School

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – A long-delayed and now dramatically scaled-down high school project will take center stage at Wednesday night’s Prince William County School Board meeting, as division officials present updated plans for the county’s 14th high school.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. on June 4, 2025, at the Edward L. Kelly Leadership Center, 14715 Bristow Road in Independent Hill.

A Smaller School, Coming Later

Once designed to hold 2,557 students, the high school has been reduced to a 1,400-seat facility, according to the school division’s FY2025–29 Capital Improvement Program (CIP). Its expected opening has also been delayed from School Year 2027–28 to 2029–30.

Originally envisioned as a relief valve for overcrowded high schools like Freedom, Gar-Field, and Woodbridge, the school — planned for Summit School Road in the Occoquan Magisterial District — may now fall short of easing that pressure. Officials cited budget constraints and market volatility in construction costs as reasons for the change, noting the price tag still exceeds $189 million.

Community Input Shapes Vision

Despite its smaller size, school leaders say the new high school will be shaped by robust community engagement. From March to May 2025, Prince William County Public Schools hosted workshops and listening sessions with students, parents, educators, and local industry partners.

Key input sessions included:

A VALUES Workshop on sustainability and user experience

on sustainability and user experience An Applied Learning Workshop on career and technical education

on career and technical education A Photovoice Project where students shared their lived experiences through photography

where students shared their lived experiences through photography A Learning Futures Workshop imagining a future school day

imagining a future school day One-on-one interviews with School Board members

Across all sessions, participants expressed a desire for hands-on learning, flexible and inclusive spaces, mental health support, and strong connections to community and careers. Design preferences included natural light, quiet study areas, and comfortable, open environments.

“This is not just about building a school — it’s about building a place where students feel they belong, where they are seen, challenged, and supported,” said one participant during the Photovoice session.

Top priorities included CTE programs in health sciences, advanced manufacturing, IT, architecture and construction, and even social media/influencing. Internships and externships with local businesses were also emphasized.

What to Expect Wednesday Night

School division leaders are expected to explain how these community-driven ideas will be incorporated into the 1,400-seat school design. The presentation may also address how the reduced size will impact school boundaries and enrollment projections, with high school enrollment forecasted to rise by 153 students in 2024.

According to the CIP, construction is slated to begin in January 2027, with substantial completion expected by May 2029. A full design plan and updated construction timeline are expected during the meeting.

The public is invited to attend or watch the meeting online. Those wishing to speak during Citizens’ Comment Time must sign up before the meeting begins.