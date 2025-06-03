Neighborhood Notes: Dumpster Day, Summer Fun, and a Star School Counselor

🎓 Hats off to the Class of 2025!

Superintendent Dr. LaTanya McDade is celebrating the resilience and achievements of PWCS seniors as they prepare to graduate and step into their futures. She also shared updates on a new bus tracking app, EZ A2B, and honored Neabsco Elementary’s Lydia Larimore as Virginia’s Elementary School Counselor of the Year.

👉 Read Dr. McDade’s full message here

🗑️ Got junk? Prince William’s Dumpster Day is here to help

The Occoquan District Area Cleanup is happening Saturday, June 7 at Bethel Church—bring your unwanted items between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and let Public Works handle the rest.

👉 See what you can dump and learn more

🎉 Rec2U is rolling back into town for summer fun

From June 2 through August 15, Fredericksburg’s Mobile Recreation Van will bring free games, sports, and crafts to parks and neighborhoods all over the city—perfect for school-age kids and families looking to get active.

👉 See the full weekly schedule on Facebook

🎭 Make it a field trip to remember with Riverside matinees

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is welcoming students this fall for special school-day shows of The Sound of Music, White Christmas, and Junie B. Jones the Musical—a perfect arts outing for classrooms and youth groups.

👉 Details and booking info on Facebook

🦁 Got a creative spark? Help name two new schools

Stafford County Public Schools is seeking your ideas for naming, mascot, and school colors for its upcoming Elementary Schools 18 and 19.

👉 Submit your suggestions here

🎸 A Stafford staple hits a high note!

BANG! Music in North Stafford has been serving the community with music lessons, instrument sales, and rentals since 1997—check out the latest Biz Beat video feature from Bill Freehling.

👉 Watch the video and read the story

🏆 Neabsco Elementary’s Lydia Larimore earns top state honor

Lydia Larimore, school counselor at Neabsco Elementary in Prince William County, has been named Virginia’s Elementary School Counselor of the Year for 2025, recognizing her outstanding support for students and families.

👉 Read the full story on InsideNoVa

🌫️ Nature’s mystery: Ghost pipe blooms in Prince William Forest

These pale, bell-shaped flowers may look like something out of a fairytale, but ghost pipe is a real—and parasitic—plant that thrives in the shady, fungal-rich soil of Prince William Forest Park.

👉 Learn more and join the conversation on Facebook