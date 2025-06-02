Neighborhood Notes: Pride Month, Graduation Celebrations, and Summer Events Around Town

🎓 Hats off to the Class of 2025 in Prince William County

Graduates from all 14 high schools in the county recently walked the stage, and proud moments from each ceremony are now online.

📸 Check out the graduation photo albums on PWCS’ Facebook page

🎓 Big cheers for Stafford County’s newest graduates

Families and friends celebrated the Class of 2025 this weekend, and now you can relive the joy with photos from each high school’s ceremony.

📸 View the graduation albums on Stafford County Public Schools’ Facebook page

🌬️ Late May brought a surprising chill

If you felt more like reaching for a hoodie than sunscreen this past weekend, you weren’t alone—temps dipped unusually low for this time of year, catching many off guard.

🧊 Here’s the chilly weekend recap from the National Weather Service

📚 Tour Germanna’s new Stafford County Center this summer

Explore the future of learning with high-tech labs, spacious classrooms, and top-tier student support during guided campus tours.

🗓 Tours: June 10 & 26, July 8 & 22 at 5:30 p.m.

✨ Register now to attend or learn more on Facebook

🎭 Outdoor fun at Locust Shade Park’s amphitheater

Prince William County’s Jean C. Smith Amphitheater is hosting a lineup of family-friendly shows all summer long—from puppet acts to magic and even a Broadway-style review.

🎟️ Find show times and plan your visit | See the full post on Facebook

👋 Meet Tammy Hassett—Occoquan’s new Events Director

Tammy’s energy and creativity are already making waves, and she’s ready to lead Occoquan’s beloved events into an exciting new chapter.

💬 Give Tammy a warm welcome and learn more about her new role

🇺🇸 Heads up: Training noise expected near Quantico through June 13

Marine Corps Base Quantico will conduct live-fire exercises and aircraft movements, including overnight training on May 30 and a series of operations from June 3–13, which may result in loud booms and vibrations.

📅 Check the full advisory and stay updated | Follow MCBQ on Facebook

🏳️‍🌈 Pride Month kicks off in Fredericksburg

The city is showing its love and support for the LGBTQIA+ community with Pride flags flying downtown from June 23 to 29, leading up to Pride Day on Saturday, June 28.

📖 Learn more about how Fredericksburg recognizes Pride Month