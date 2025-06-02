Prince William Manassas Mall Could Get 1,000+ Apartments Under Rezoning Plan By Potomac Local News Published June 2, 2025 at 12:02PM Manassas Mall at 8300 Sudley Road near Manassas. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Economic Development #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas Mall #Prince William Board of County Supervisors