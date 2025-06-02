Manassas City Schools Custodian Wins RISE Award

Luis Riveron-Wong, a custodial shift supervisor in Manassas City Public Schools (MCPS), won the RISE Award, for his work at Weems Elementary School.

“I felt happy, excited, grateful, valued and above all blessed,” Riveron-Wong said of winning the award. “Being recognized with this award has a very big and important meaning because it shows that I’m on the right path, that I’m doing things well and that my work is valued and appreciated by others.”

The RISE, or the Recognizing Inspiring School Employees, Award is given to support staff who “go above and beyond in their service to students, staff and the broader school community,” an MCPS release stated. Nominees from each MCPS school, central office and the Transportation Department are evaluated in five areas: work performance, school and community involvement, leadership and commitment, support from colleagues and community members and enhancement of the public image of classified employees.

Riveron-Wong said he’s motivated by those in the Weems community to continue his work.

“What motivates me most everyday to improve my self and do my job better everyday is the love, recognition and support I receive from the children and all my coworkers,” he said. “I’m motivated by knowing the responsibility I have and the duty and obligation to do things right.”

The award winner was nominated by Jeb Mann, an English for Speakers of Other Languages, or ESOL, teacher at Weems, who described Riveron-Wong has a “Weems Ambassador.”

Abigail Huser, a seventh grade life science teacher at Metz Middle School, was selected as the MCPS Teacher of the Year. Huser was a finalist in The Washington Post’s annual Teacher of the Year award.

“She empowers her students to take ownership of their learning, cultivating a classroom culture of respect and curiosity,” Metz Principal Juliet Finnegan wrote in the MCPS release. “Her dedication to her students’ success and well-being reflects her passion for making a meaningful impact.”

Michele Hupman, principal of Weems Elementary, was selected as the MCPS Principal of the Year. She’s served in the role since 2022 and has more than 20 years of experience as an educator. Hupman was a finalist for the Post’s Principal of the Year award.

“She is consistently making sure that the students are at the forefront of all the work we do and teachers have the tools needed to be successful,” Dhanel Brown, Weems’ instructional facilitator, said in the release.