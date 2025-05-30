Covington-Harper’s First Students Return for Senior Walk

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – Covington-Harper Elementary School marked a special milestone this spring as its very first students returned—this time as high school seniors.

The school, which opened in 2017, welcomed back its original group of students for a celebratory “senior walk.” The event, shared by Prince William County Public Schools on Facebook, gave graduating 12th graders a chance to visit their former elementary teachers and inspire younger students.

Located at 2500 River Heritage Boulevard near Dumfries, Covington-Harper was established to serve the area’s growing population. Since then, it has faced overcrowding. As of 2024, the school was operating at 124% capacity, with 988 students enrolled in a building designed for 796. Eight trailers have been added to accommodate the overflow.

To help ease the strain, two new elementary schools are planned in Prince William County. One near Marumsco Plaza is expected to open in the 2026–27 school year, with another in Potomac Shores following in 2027–28.

Photos: Prince William County Public Schools