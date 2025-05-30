Beech Trees at Risk in Prince William Forest Park

TRIANGLE, Va. – Rangers at Prince William Forest Park are raising the alarm about Beech Leaf Disease (BLD), which is threatening one of the park’s most common trees.

In a Facebook post, the park reported that American beech trees make up about 20% of its tree population, with saplings accounting for 35%. But many of those are now showing signs of BLD, a disease caused by a tiny worm-like nematode that invades leaf buds. The infection leads to dark striping on the leaves and eventually causes them to shrivel and die—essentially starving the tree. Once infected, trees may die within five years, though older trees may hold on longer.

Currently, there’s no known treatment, so park staff are monitoring the spread in hopes of understanding how deeply the forest will be affected over time.

Prince William Forest Park is the largest protected natural area in the Washington, D.C. metro region, spanning more than 15,000 acres. It attracts over 300,000 visitors annually who come to hike, bike, and camp in its scenic woodlands. The park is known for its biodiversity and historical significance as a training site for spies during World War II.