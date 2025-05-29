Stafford Launches Weekend Patrols at Falmouth Beach

FALMOUTH, Va. – Stafford County is stepping up safety at one of its busiest riverfront spots.

Starting today and continuing through the summer, swift water rescue teams will be stationed at the Historic Port of Falmouth—commonly known as Falmouth Beach—on weekends to assist with emergencies. According to Stafford Fire and Rescue, water-related incidents and drownings are frequent along this part of the Rappahannock River.

The Historic Port of Falmouth Park is a public beach and recreation area located near the Falmouth Bridge and features sandy river access, grassy picnic areas, and views of downtown Fredericksburg. While it’s a popular place to relax and wade in the water, officials remind visitors that the river’s current can be swift and dangerous—even for strong swimmers.

Some weekends, rescue personnel will also be stationed farther upstream. Residents and visitors are urged to wear life jackets and ensure their kayaks, tubes, or other watercraft are appropriate for the river conditions.