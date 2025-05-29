Date Night Spotlight: Katerina’s Greek Cuisine in Old Town Manassas

Step into a slice of the Mediterranean right here in Historic Downtown Manassas. Katerina’s Greek Cuisine offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere where authentic Greek flavors and family traditions come together to create a dining experience that feels both elevated and homey. Whether it’s your first visit or your fiftieth, every bite promises to transport you to a coastal taverna in Greece.

A Taste of Greece: Three-Course Date Night Menu

Starter

Dolmades – Grape leaves delicately stuffed with a savory mix of rice, herbs, and lemon, served warm with a side of creamy avgolemono sauce. A perfect balance of tangy and comforting.

Main Course

Lamb Souvlaki – Tender, marinated lamb skewers grilled to perfection, served with fluffy pita, tzatziki, and a side of lemon potatoes. Smoky, juicy, and full of robust Mediterranean spices.

Dessert

Baklava – Flaky layers of phyllo dough filled with chopped nuts and drenched in a honey-cinnamon syrup. A sweet, sticky finish you’ll be dreaming about on the ride home.

Ambiance & Experience

Katerina’s sets the tone with warm lighting, rustic décor, and the gentle hum of Mediterranean music. The dining room is intimate yet lively — perfect for sharing stories over mezze and wine. The walls are adorned with nods to Greek culture, while the kitchen sends out waves of olive oil, garlic, and lemon that awaken the senses. Outdoor patio seating is available when weather permits, adding to the charming small-town atmosphere.

Reservation & Visitor Info

9212 Center Street, Manassas, VA 20110

(703) 361-4976

Dress Code: Smart casual

Pro Tip: Arrive a little early to explore the quaint shops along Center Street before dinner — or grab a post-dinner stroll for the full romantic effect.

Share Your Experience

Fell in love with the baklava? Snapped a cozy table-for-two selfie? Share your evening at Katerina’s using #DateNightSpotlight — and let us know in the comments which dish made your night unforgettable.