Rotary Club Shines Spotlight on Officer Gaines’ Heroic Work in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. – The Rotary Club of Manassas welcomed local police leadership to its weekly meeting to honor one of the department’s finest: Master Police Officer Kentalle Gaines.

During a recent luncheon at City Tavern in Old Town Manassas, Assistant Chief and Captain Trey Lawler introduced MPO Gaines and presented her with a Rotary recognition plaque. Gaines was recognized for receiving the department’s top accolades—the Sergeant Conner Memorial Award and Officer of the Year.

According to Lawler, MPO Gaines has played a key role in several high-stakes arrests in Manassas, including tracking down a murder suspect and apprehending an individual connected to a series of car thefts across the city. Her commitment to public safety goes beyond patrol duties; she completed a demanding instructor course with the International Police Mountain Bike Association (IPMBA) in Arkansas and later helped the Manassas Police Department establish its first certified Police Cyclist Course. The course launched in October and is now part of the department’s training program.

The Rotary Club of Manassas, a long-standing civic group in the city, meets every Wednesday at noon at City Tavern. The club regularly supports local service efforts and recognizes those who make a difference in the community. Anyone interested in learning more about the club is encouraged to reach out and attend a meeting.