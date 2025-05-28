Manassas Considers Roundabouts—But Nothing’s Final Yet

MANASSAS, Va. – City transportation planners are exploring roundabouts as a potential way to ease traffic and prevent crashes, but so far, no decisions have been made.

According to the City of Manassas Draft Mobility Master Plan (2026–2030), six four-way stop intersections have been flagged for further review as part of a high-level analysis. These include:

Hastings Drive and Lake Jackson Avenue

Quarry Road and Prescott Avenue

Clover Hill Road and Hastings Drive

South Grant Avenue and Hastings Drive

Signal Hill Road and Richmond Avenue

Liberia Avenue and Stonewall Road

The plan emphasizes that these intersections are only under consideration—none have been officially approved for conversion.

“The plan recommends that the city update its traffic calming policy,” said Assistant City Manager Matthew Arceri. “While the plan contains a high-level analysis of four-way stops that might be suitable for converting to a roundabout, this is only one potential traffic calming measure. None of these intersections has been fully studied, nor has there been any community input process.”

Instead, the plan offers a menu of potential options to improve safety and reduce speeding, particularly in neighborhoods and near schools. These include bike lanes, curb extensions, and mini-roundabouts, among other tools.

Why Roundabouts?

Roundabouts can lower vehicle speeds, reduce conflict points, and lessen the severity of crashes—important in Manassas, where 80% of fatal or serious injury crashes involve speeding.

Full roundabouts work best at busy intersections, improving traffic flow and safety.

Mini-roundabouts are a more compact, cost-effective solution for residential areas or places with space limitations.

These design tools are part of a larger effort to modernize the city’s approach to traffic safety.

Roundabout Already Open Near Georgetown South

One roundabout that’s already complete is located at Grant Avenue, Byrd Drive, and Bartow Street. Opened in mid-2024, it’s part of the Grant Avenue Streetscape project and was built to enhance both vehicle and pedestrian safety.

Route 28 and Sudley Road Roundabout Is a Go

In contrast to the draft plan’s exploratory projects, the city has fully committed to building a roundabout at Route 28 (Centreville Road), Sudley Road, and Prescott Avenue. This two-lane roundabout will replace a traffic light and improve one of Manassas’ busiest intersections.

The City received $4.02 million in funding from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority for the $5.495 million project, which is now in the right-of-way acquisition phase.

More information is available on the city’s project page.