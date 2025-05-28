Published May 28, 2025 at 2:49PM | Updated May 28, 2025 at 3:57PM

Got Union Dues? PWEA Under Fire for Financial Troubles

Updated at 4 p.m.

MANASSAS, Va. – The Virginia Education Association (VEA) is calling for stronger financial controls at the Prince William Education Association (PWEA) following a sharp drop in the local union’s cash reserves—from $1.4 million to just $63,000 in two years.

A letter from VEA President Carol Bauer, shared anonymously with Potomac Local News, outlines concerns from a recent internal review. The report shows PWEA is spending $53,000 more each month than it brings in and has accumulated $692,000 in credit card charges over a 20-month period.

“At current rates, PWEA might not be able to meet its financial obligations by the end of 2025, jeopardizing effective member representation,” Bauer wrote.

Despite the financial concerns, VEA has not taken control of the local union. Instead, it’s pushing a corrective action plan that includes a VEA-funded audit, new spending limits, and tighter restrictions on investment account withdrawals.

A VEA spokesperson confirmed the organization’s involvement in a statement to Potomac Local News:

“The Virginia Education Association confirms that we have communicated with Prince William Education Association leadership and members regarding financial oversight matters… VEA remains committed to supporting PWEA members and the important work they do on behalf of educators and students in Prince William County.”

As of this report, PWEA has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Gainesville District School Board Member Jennifer Wall told Potomac Local News she’s troubled by the situation and believes union members deserve transparency and accountability.

“While I do not independently have knowledge on the issue, and know only what has been relayed publicly through VEA’s communications, these allegations, if true, cause me great concern as a member of the PWCS School Board,” Wall said. “Our thousands of employees have a right to know how the PWEA is using their hard-earned dollars. If there is any fraud, waste or abuse by the PWEA, our PWCS employees not only have a right to know about it, but they have a right to hold their union leadership accountable. If the investigation shows that there has been any fraud, waste or abuse of employee funds, I encourage members to take action.”

Wall has consistently voiced concerns about collective bargaining and the PWEA’s leadership.

“It’s no secret that I’ve been a vocal critic of collective bargaining in general, and the PWEA’s approach in particular,” she added. “I’m on the record time and again, consistently expressing my concerns about the PWEA’s leadership, for precisely these types of concerns that VEA has raised with regard to fiduciary and financial responsibilities.”

Big Win, But Ongoing Tensions

The financial concerns come just months after PWEA and Prince William County Public Schools finalized a landmark collective bargaining agreement. Approved in January and celebrated in May, the deal expanded bereavement and parental leave, improved support for teachers changing grade levels, and continued the push for better compensation.

“When our educators have adequate employee benefits, they can devote their time and energy to their students and families,” said PWEA President Maggie Hansford in a school division press release.

But tensions between VEA and PWEA have lingered. In May 2024, then-VEA President James Fedderman launched a formal probe into PWEA’s finances and governance. Hansford fired back in a mass email to members, calling the move “an attempt to control and defame our union.”

Fedderman’s term ended in July 2024. Bauer, his successor, is now leading the oversight effort.

Hansford became PWEA President in 2020 and led the union through a VEA-imposed trusteeship in 2021 following previous financial and workplace concerns. Since then, two efforts to recall her leadership have failed.

Potomac Local News will continue to follow this developing story.