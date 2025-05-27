Stafford Why It’ll Cost More to Eat Out in Stafford—and Less Next Door By Potomac Local News Published May 27, 2025 at 3:00PM A waitress at Dixie Bones BBQ in Woodbridge. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Meals Tax #Stafford Board of Supervisors