National Burger Day Deals You Can’t Miss

It’s National Burger Day, and local spots are rolling out the red carpet for burger fans! 🍔

In Manassas, Philadelphia Tavern is celebrating with their Tuesday Burger Day special. Guests can enjoy dine-in pricing on burgers starting at $8 for a specialty burger and $12 for a premium option, both served with their signature homemade chips. Want fries instead? Add them for just $1 more. It’s the perfect excuse to enjoy a burger and a beer at this beloved neighborhood tavern.

Down in Fredericksburg, Eats Burgers is honoring International Burger Day with a sizzling deal — half off the Eats Classic burger all day long on Wednesday, May 28. It’s a one-day-only offer to mark the “holiday of all holidays,” and a delicious way to treat yourself.

National Burger Day is a food holiday celebrated in the United States to honor one of the country’s most beloved comfort foods — the hamburger. While its exact origins are a bit hazy, here’s what we know about how this tasty tradition began and evolved:

🍔 Origins of the Burger

The hamburger’s roots go back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries. While several people and locations claim to have invented the hamburger, the most widely accepted story credits Louis Lassen, a Danish immigrant in New Haven, Connecticut. In 1900, he allegedly served the first hamburger at his small lunch wagon, Louis’ Lunch, using steak trimmings ground into patties.

📅 When National Burger Day Began

National Burger Day, as celebrated in the U.S., doesn’t have an official government designation but has grown into a popular unofficial holiday. It is typically observed annually on May 28. The day likely emerged from food marketing campaigns and the cultural love affair with burgers, which are a staple at backyard cookouts, diners, fast food chains, and gourmet restaurants alike.

Over the years, restaurants began using the day to run promotions, showcase creative burger specials, and celebrate regional styles — from smash burgers to veggie and plant-based patties.