Publisher's Post

Happy Memorial Day from Potomac Local News

By Uriah Kiser

[Photo by Paul Weaver on Unsplash]
As we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation, we wish you and your loved ones a safe and reflective Memorial Day.

In observance of the holiday, many local services and facilities will be closed or operate on modified schedules on Monday, May 26, 2025:

🔒 Closed on Memorial Day

  • All Public Schools
  • Libraries:
    • Prince William Public Libraries (closed Saturday–Monday)
    • Central Rappahannock Regional Library (all branches closed Monday)
      • Note: Sunday, May 25: Library website, catalog, and mobile app down from 5–10 a.m. for maintenance
  • Local Government Offices & Courts:
    • Prince William County and Stafford County offices and courts
    • State and Federal Government offices
    • Post Offices
    • Most banks
  • Landfills:
    • Stafford R-Board/Regional Landfills (Eskimo Hill & Belman Road)
  • Prince William County Parks & Rec Facilities:
    • Chinn Aquatics & Fitness Center
    • Sharron Baucom Dale City Recreation Center
    • Veterans Memorial Community Center
    • Pat White Center at Ben Lomond
    • Administration office at George Hellwig Memorial Park

Open on Memorial Day

  • Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center (Manassas): 5:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (pools close at 11:30 a.m.)
  • Prince William County Parks & Trails
  • Water Activities:
    • SplashDown Waterpark
    • Waterworks Waterpark
    • Veterans Memorial Park pool & waterslide
    • Hammill Mill, Birchdale, and Graham Park Community Pools
    • Lake Ridge Park Marina
    • Locust Shade Park Marina
  • Stafford County Parks: Outdoor parks open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Prince William County Landfill & Compost Facility: Open 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.


🛡️ Public Safety & Emergency Services (Stafford)

  • Fire & Rescue: (540) 658-7200 | Emergency: 911
  • Sheriff’s Office: (540) 658-4400 | Emergency: 911
  • Magistrate: (540) 659-2968


📅 We’ll be back to our regular publishing schedule on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Thank you for being part of our community. From all of us at Potomac Local News, have a meaningful and restful holiday.

Uriah Kiser
Founder & Publisher, Potomac Local News

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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