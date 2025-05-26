Happy Memorial Day from Potomac Local News

As we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation, we wish you and your loved ones a safe and reflective Memorial Day.
In observance of the holiday, many local services and facilities will be closed or operate on modified schedules on Monday, May 26, 2025:
🔒 Closed on Memorial Day
- All Public Schools
- Libraries:
- Prince William Public Libraries (closed Saturday–Monday)
- Central Rappahannock Regional Library (all branches closed Monday)
- Note: Sunday, May 25: Library website, catalog, and mobile app down from 5–10 a.m. for maintenance
- Local Government Offices & Courts:
- Prince William County and Stafford County offices and courts
- State and Federal Government offices
- Post Offices
- Most banks
- Landfills:
- Stafford R-Board/Regional Landfills (Eskimo Hill & Belman Road)
- Prince William County Parks & Rec Facilities:
- Chinn Aquatics & Fitness Center
- Sharron Baucom Dale City Recreation Center
- Veterans Memorial Community Center
- Pat White Center at Ben Lomond
- Administration office at George Hellwig Memorial Park
✅ Open on Memorial Day
- Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center (Manassas): 5:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (pools close at 11:30 a.m.)
- Prince William County Parks & Trails
- Water Activities:
- SplashDown Waterpark
- Waterworks Waterpark
- Veterans Memorial Park pool & waterslide
- Hammill Mill, Birchdale, and Graham Park Community Pools
- Lake Ridge Park Marina
- Locust Shade Park Marina
- Stafford County Parks: Outdoor parks open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Prince William County Landfill & Compost Facility: Open 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
🛡️ Public Safety & Emergency Services (Stafford)
- Fire & Rescue: (540) 658-7200 | Emergency: 911
- Sheriff’s Office: (540) 658-4400 | Emergency: 911
- Magistrate: (540) 659-2968
📅 We’ll be back to our regular publishing schedule on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.
Thank you for being part of our community. From all of us at Potomac Local News, have a meaningful and restful holiday.
Uriah Kiser
Founder & Publisher, Potomac Local News