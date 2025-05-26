Happy Memorial Day from Potomac Local News

As we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation, we wish you and your loved ones a safe and reflective Memorial Day.

In observance of the holiday, many local services and facilities will be closed or operate on modified schedules on Monday, May 26, 2025:

🔒 Closed on Memorial Day

All Public Schools

Libraries: Prince William Public Libraries (closed Saturday–Monday) Central Rappahannock Regional Library (all branches closed Monday) Note: Sunday, May 25: Library website, catalog, and mobile app down from 5–10 a.m. for maintenance

Local Government Offices & Courts: Prince William County and Stafford County offices and courts State and Federal Government offices Post Offices Most banks

Landfills: Stafford R-Board/Regional Landfills (Eskimo Hill & Belman Road)

Prince William County Parks & Rec Facilities: Chinn Aquatics & Fitness Center Sharron Baucom Dale City Recreation Center Veterans Memorial Community Center Pat White Center at Ben Lomond Administration office at George Hellwig Memorial Park



✅ Open on Memorial Day

Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center (Manassas): 5:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (pools close at 11:30 a.m.)

5:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (pools close at 11:30 a.m.) Prince William County Parks & Trails

Water Activities: SplashDown Waterpark Waterworks Waterpark Veterans Memorial Park pool & waterslide Hammill Mill, Birchdale, and Graham Park Community Pools Lake Ridge Park Marina Locust Shade Park Marina

Stafford County Parks: Outdoor parks open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Outdoor parks open from Prince William County Landfill & Compost Facility: Open 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



🛡️ Public Safety & Emergency Services (Stafford)

Fire & Rescue: (540) 658-7200 | Emergency: 911

(540) 658-7200 | Emergency: 911 Sheriff’s Office: (540) 658-4400 | Emergency: 911

(540) 658-4400 | Emergency: 911 Magistrate: (540) 659-2968



📅 We’ll be back to our regular publishing schedule on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Thank you for being part of our community. From all of us at Potomac Local News, have a meaningful and restful holiday.

Uriah Kiser

Founder & Publisher, Potomac Local News