Published May 23, 2025 at 7:00AM | Updated May 23, 2025 at 3:11PM

From Kittens and Data centers to BBQ deals — Your Friday News is Here

📝 Editor’s welcome

Hey there, it’s Uriah —

It’s a packed Friday in Fredericksburg. Here’s your full rundown, from students wrapping up the school year to downtown challenges and big plans for summer.

Peace Corps Ranks UMW Among Top 10 Volunteer-Producing Schools

With five University of Mary Washington alumni currently serving, UMW earned a spot among the nation’s best.

Read more here.

Students wrapped up a semester-long pen pal project

Spanish IV students from Stafford High School exchanged letters and built friendships with seniors at The Crossings at Falls Run.

See the post.

Fredericksburg Area Builders and the Rappahannock Area YMCA do great things for Main Street

Did you know that Fredericksburg Main Street doesn’t receive any direct city funding? These partnerships help keep downtown vibrant.

View the update.

City announces plans for new trail

The City of Fredericksburg announces plans for a new connector trail linking neighborhoods and green spaces.

Get the details.

Lunch deal this week

Grilled BBQ Chicken & Bacon Sandwich

FOR JUST $9.95 at Always Flavored!

See the menu.

Photographer needed

Calling all photographers! We’re looking for a talented eye to capture life in Stafford.

Apply here.

📅 Upcoming Events

TODAY: Stafford to Kick Off Virginia’s 250th Weekend

Stafford County will honor America’s founding with a weekend of celebration including historical reenactments, live music, food, and community pride.

Check out the schedule.

TODAY: Household Pool Registration Party CANCELED DUE TO COOL TEMPERATURES

🌊 Household Pool Registration Party

📍 Doris E. Buffett Pool at Dixon Park

🕘 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Come out to register and learn about seasonal swim options in the city.

Event details here.

📰 News Articles

‘Be Ready to Commit—But Do It’: Colonial Forge High’s EMT Students Graduate

Colonial Forge High School’s Emergency Medical Technician students celebrated their program completion, ready to serve the community.

Full story here.

Stafford Residents Demand Action on Data Center Growth

A surge of public opposition to new data center developments led to a full house at this week’s board meeting.

Read more here.

Rent Increases, Lower Foot Traffic Causing Uncertainty for Downtown Retailers

The bath and body shop Sugar + Spruce has been struggling with declining business in downtown Fredericksburg — and they’re not alone.

See the story.

Get Ready to Pay: Fees Resume at Old Mill Park

Starting Memorial Day weekend, you’ll need to pay to park at Old Mill Park once again.

Parking info here.

🐾 Adoptable Pet of the Week

They say “fighting like cats and dogs,” but Winston the kitten and Dory the dog are rewriting the story.

Winston was adopted just yesterday by a family who already had a dog, Dory. The adopter, a bit hesitant about adding a feline to the mix, asked if he could return Winston if things didn’t work out. The shelter’s answer? Yes—but they always recommend giving pets time to adjust.

Turns out, time wasn’t needed. From the moment they met, Dory and Winston clicked. The gentle dog found a little brother to watch over, and the curious kitten found a best friend. It’s a heartwarming match that shows just how magical adoption can be.

Visit the Stafford County Animal Shelter

26 Frosty Lane, Stafford, VA 22554

📞 (540) 658-7387

🌐 staffordcountyanimalcontrol.com

🕚 Monday–Friday: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

🕘 Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Think your home might be the perfect place for a new furry friend? Stop by the shelter today or share this story to help more pets find their forever homes!

💌 Call to Action

Got a tip or an event we should know about? Hit reply and share!

Don’t forget to forward this to a friend and encourage them to subscribe to the FREE daily newsletter:

Sign up here.

That’s all for now. We’ll see you back here at 4 o’clock with a recap of the day’s headlines. Thanks for reading.

– Uriah Kiser, founder and publisher, Potomac Local News