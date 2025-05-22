Stafford VDOT Updates Stafford: Road Repairs, New Bridge, and Roundabout Plans By Potomac Local News Published May 22, 2025 at 9:30AM | Updated May 22, 2025 at 9:53AM Photo: VDOT This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Stafford Board of Supervisors #VDOT